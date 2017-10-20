Who are Tatiana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov?

Russian pairs figure skaters Tatiana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov won two medals at the 2014 Olympic Games: pairs and the new team event. They were the 2013 world champions and were married in 2015. Their daughter was born in 2017.

Figure skating beginnings

Volosozhar was born May 22, 1986 in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine. Her mother enrolled her in figure skating classes by the time she was 4, but the class nearly didn’t accept her. They were convinced she was too heavyset, but let her try the ice out. They agreed to keep her for three months to see how she developed, and she continued in the program. She turned to pairs skating by age 14.

Trankov was born October 7, 1983 in Perm, Russia. He started skating at age 9 and found pairs skating two years later. He moved to St. Petersburg at age 15 and couldn’t afford an apartment; instead, for three years, he lived in the soldiers’ quarters underneath his training facility. He received one free meal per day from the rink’s cafeteria and was on his own for the rest. Often, his skating partner or coaches would buy him food. He kept all of this from his parents, because he was sure they’d force him to come home.

Though they both already had Olympic experience with previous partners, their partnership began in the spring of 2010.

Major competitions/ medals

Volosozhar and Trankov were undefeated in the 2012-13 season, which culminated in their first world championship title.

Leading into the Sochi Olympics, the pair again won two golds at their Grand Prix assignments and took a silver at the elite Grand Prix Final. They won gold at the European Championships, their third title there. At the 2014 Olympics, the pair won two golds: the pairs event, and the inaugural team event alongside their Russian teammates.

Volosozhar and Trankov did not compete during the post-Olympic season, as Trankov was recovering from a shoulder injury.

They returned to competition as a married couple for the 2015-16 season. They won gold at their Challenger Series assignment, Nebelhorn Trophy in Germany. They competed at just one Grand Prix stop, the Trophee Bompard (in France) where they also took the title. They won their third Russian national title that season and went on to pick up their fourth European title. At the 2016 World Championships, however, they faltered, and ultimately finished sixth.

They have not returned to competition since, but have not yet retired, either.

Breakout moment

The pair got together in time to compete at the 2011 Russian National Championships, where they won their first national title.

Their first full competitive season together (2011-12), Volosozhar and Trankov debuted on the Grand Prix circuit and won two golds, at the Skate Canada and Trophee Bompard (France) events. They won a silver medal at the exclusive Grand Prix Final, but missed the national championships. The pair finished their season with their first European Championships gold and world championships silver medals.

Records held

Volosozhar and Trankov set the highest scores ever recorded in pairs figure skating for the short program, free skate, and total overall points.

Short Program: 84.17 (set at 2014 Olympic Winter Games)

Free Skating: 154.66 (set at 2013 Skate America)

Total Score: 237.71 (set at 2013 Skate America)

Signature

The pair’s 2013-14 free skate music was a selection from “Jesus Christ Superstar” and fans showed their appreciation for Trankov’s bright yellow pants, which earned its own Twitter account.

Top quotes

“We just want to be unforgotten figure skaters. We hope to be like one of the champions that stay in the history. People will say, ‘Do you remember Volosozhar-Trankov? They did “Masquerade,” and it was an amazing program.’ Like Torvill and Dean. We don’t want to be just one of the champions — we want to be special.” – Maksim Trankov after 2016 Worlds

Olympic experience

Volosozhar competed at the 2006 and 2010 Olympics with partner Stanislav Morozov under the Ukrainian flag. They finished in 12th in 2006 and eighth in 2010. Morozov later became part of Volosozhar and Trankov’s coaching team.

Trankov competed at the 2010 Games with former partner Maria Mukhortova for Russia. They finished in seventh place.

At the 2014 Sochi Olympics, Volosozhar and Trankov won two gold medals; they won gold in the pairs event and gold alongside Team Russia in the newly-created team event.

Outside the rink

Volosozhar and Trankov were married on August 18, 2015. Their daughter, Angelica, was born February 16, 2017.

Volosozhar enjoys music and movies, while Trankov enjoys reading and computers.

Social media

Instagram: @fire_bird (Volosozhar) and @xam_trankov