What’s the time difference between South Korea and the United States?

During the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, the time difference between the host city and each mainland United States time zone will be as follows:

Eastern Time (ET) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 14 hours ahead (i.e., 8 a.m. ET = 10 p.m. Korea Standard Time)

Central Time (CT) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 15 hours ahead (i.e., 7 a.m. CT = 10 p.m. KST)

Mountain Time (MT) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 16 hours ahead (i.e., 6 a.m. MT = 10 p.m. KST)

Pacific Time (PT) — Events in PyeongChang will occur 17 hours ahead (i.e., 5 a.m. PT = 10 p.m. KST)

As a rule of thumb, events you watch live in the U.S. evening (primetime) hours will be taking place the following morning in South Korea. For example, an event that’s live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday evening for the U.S. television audience is occuring live in PyeongChang at 10 a.m. KST on Wednesday morning (14 hours ahead of ET and 17 hours ahead of PT).