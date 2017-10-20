Wanted: Timothy Wayne Huskey

Timothy is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Burglary, Theft, and Probation Violation for Making False Information. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.
Name: Timothy Wayne Huskey
AKA:
Tim Huskey
Born: 1970
Ht/Wt: 6′ 4″ – 185 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Brown hair / Brown eyes
