This weekend on the Road to PyeongChang: Speed skating World Cup qualifiers

Here’s the best of what to watch this weekend in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang:

Speed Skating: Long Track World Cup Qualifiers

U.S. speed skaters will compete at the Utah Olympic Oval this weekend at the Long Track Fall World Cup Qualifiers. This competition will determine which skaters will compete at the four ISU World Cup events held in November and December.

On the men’s side, competitors include Sochi Olympians Shani Davis, Joey Mantia and Mitchell Whitmore. KC Boutiette, who made his first of four Olympic teams in 1994, will also be racing this weekend in a bid to continue his comeback at age 47.

The top names on the women’s side will be Heather Bergsma and Brittany Bowe, who both set a world record (Bergsma in the 1500m and Bowe in the 1000m) at the Utah Olympic Oval in 2015.

Mantia and Bergsma already notched victories on Wednesday, the opening day of competition, when they won the first of two races in the mass start event.

Skaters who are named to the U.S. World Cup team will compete this fall in the Netherlands, Norway, Canada and Utah, and their results will determine the number of quota spots for the 2018 Winter Games. The U.S. can send a maximum of 20 spots, 10 men and 10 women, to the PyeongChang Olympics.

Competitions will start at 9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET and will be live streamed on USSpeedskating.org:

Friday, Oct. 13: Men’s and women’s 500m, women’s 3000m, men’s 5000m

Saturday, Oct. 14: Men’s and women’s 15000m, women’s 5000m, men’s 10,000m

Sunday, Oct. 15: Men’s and women’s 1000m and mass start