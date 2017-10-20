This weekend on the Road to PyeongChang: Figure skating Grand Prix opener, U.S. women’s hockey takes on Canada

Here’s the best of what to watch this weekend in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang:

Figure skating: Grand Prix series opens with Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen battle at Rostelecom Cup

The Grand Prix series begins this weekend at Rostelecom Cup, featuring the 2014 Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu and two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva.

Hanyu will take on Nathan Chen, the 2017 U.S. national champion, in the men’s event. Chen remains the last skater to beat him in a major competition, doing so at the 2017 Four Continents Championship. More on the brewing Hanyu-Chen rivalry here.

Medvedeva and countrywoman Yelena Radionova are up against the U.S.’ Mirai Nagasu and Mariah Bell in the ladies’ field.

In dance, the U.S. is sending two sets of siblings: Maia and Alex Shibutani and Rachel and Michael Parsons, who will make their senior Grand Prix debut this year. Russia’s Ekaterina Bobrova and Dmitri Soloviev will likely be the crowd favorites.

Russia’s pairs teams will be out in full force. Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov (two-time Olympic medalists in Sochi) will join 2017 Worlds bronze medalists Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov on the ice.

Coverage will stream live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app, plus on the Olympic Channel app and Olympicchannel.com. NBC will air a highlights show on Sunday from 12-2 p.m. E.T.

Schedule (all times Eastern):

Friday, Oct. 20
Men’s short program: 7 a.m.
Short dance: 9 a.m.
Pairs short program: 11:30 a.m.
Ladies short program: 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21:
Men’s free skate: 6:30 a.m.
Free dance: 9 a.m.
Pairs free skate: 10:30 a.m.
Ladies free skate: 12:30 p.m.

 

Hockey: USA, Canada women’s teams kick of historically heated pre-Olympic contests

The United States and Canadian women’s national hockey teams ratchet up their preparations for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics with an exhibition Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. EST) at Quebec’s Centre Videotron.

The contest represents the first of six meetings on the books for the two teams as they work toward finalizing their respective Olympic rosters.

Both teams will travel to the U.S. to play an encore at Boston’s Agganis Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game marks the first pre-Olympic game on home soil for the U.S., part of USA Hockey’s “The Time is Now” tour. NHL Network will air the game from Beantown.

The two rivals last clashed on ice in the final of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship back in April. The U.S. skated away victorious in overtime when U.S. forward Hilary Knight went top shelf on Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados for the gold medal win.

