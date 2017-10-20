Team USA, Canada kick off women’s hockey pre-Olympic contests

Monique Lamoureux-Morando of USA collides with Canada's Brianne Jenner at the 2017 World Championships

For the U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams, this weekend marks the start of a series of pre-Olympic meetups which have, in the past, been like gasoline on a flame for the well-established rivalry.

The two teams will convene at center ice, at the very least, seven times as they prepare for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games. The odds also tip in the favor of an eighth meeting, which smart money says will happen in the finals at the Four Nations Cup this November in Wesley Chapel, Florida – the U.S. team’s temporary Olympic centralization camp home away from home.

The series between the U.S. and Canada opens with a game on Sunday, October 22 at 2p ET at Quebec’s Centre Videotron. Three days later, the two best women’s hockey teams in the world will reassemble in Boston’s Agganis Arena for the first pre-Olympic game of what USA Hockey has dubbed “The Time is Now” Tour at 7:30p ET. NHL Network will air both games live. Check back for futher broadcast information for future games.

The two rivals last clashed on ice in the final of the 2017 IIHF Women’s World Championship back in April. The U.S. skated away victorious in overtime when U.S. forward Hilary Knight went top shelf on Canadian goalie, Shannon Szabados for the gold medal winner.

Pre-2018 PyeongChang Olympic USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey Schedule

Date/Time Location Arena
Oct 22, 2p ET Quebec City, Quebec Centre Videotron
Oct 25, 7:30p ET Boston, MA Agganis Arena
Dec 3, 4p ET St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Dec 5, 8p ET Winnepeg, Manitoba Bell MTS Place
Dec 15, 10p ET San Jose, CA SAP Center
Dec 17, 7p ET Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place

2017 Four Nations Cup Schedule

Date/Time Game
Nov 7, 3:30p ET Canada vs. Sweden
Nov 7, 7p ET USA vs. Finland
Nov 8, 3:30p ET Finland vs. Sweden
Nov 8, 7p ET Canada vs. USA
Nov 10, 3p ET Canada vs. Finland
Nov 10, 3p ET Sweden vs. USA
Nov 12, 12p ET Third-place game
Nov 12, 3:30p ET Championship game

