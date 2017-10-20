Starkey clients learn valuable skills on the job

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — This Saturday Field Of Brews is happening at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. It’s a fundraiser sponsored by KSN to help Starkey.

Everyday Starkey helps some 500 clients with disabilities in the Wichita area with employment to help them live independently. Tonight, we’re meeting one of the clients that’ll benefit from your generous donation.

For the last 17 years Michelle Montague has been busy at her job at Walgreen’s at Central and Maize. Director of Communication with Starkey, Jamie Opat says whether it’s stocking shelves or helping customers, She’s learning valuable skills to help here live independently.

“Michelle is a great example of our community employment program,” said Opat. According to Opat, Michelle is one of hundreds of people with developmental disabilities that Starkey helps in our community.

“I think that there is a misconception that people with disabilities don’t have the same goals and dreams like we all do, they do. They hope to gain employment in some cases, to be able to volunteer and learn new skills.”

Michelle’s boss Zachary Larson says she’s an outstanding worker.

“Michelle brings a lot of spirit to the job. She is very caring, compassionate about her customers, team members. She has a lot of passion about the job she does,” said Larson.

Jamie Opat wants you to know, when your tipping back a couple of cold ones at this weekend’s Field Of Brews, just remember you’re donation will help provide valuable services to Starkey clients like Michelle, who just want a chance to be independent.

“Having a job is important for a number of reasons. There’s the paycheck obviously you received it helps you to live more independently, the comradery of co-workers being a part of a team to Michelle and to others with a job.”

Once again, this Saturday’s Field Of Brews is happening at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. Tickets are $50 to sample 50 beers. It is a fundraiser sponsored by KSN to help Starkey.