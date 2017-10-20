School district to review policies after sexual assault claim on school bus

Related Coverage Sexual assault claims on school bus under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Questions and concerns after claims of a sexual assault on a Kansas school bus.

The alleged attack happened Thursday on a St. Mark’s school bus returning from a field trip to Topeka.

The Renwick school superintendent confirms an incident occurred.

Superintendent Tracy Bourne says this investigation calls for a review of district policies on field trips. The school bus driver KSN talked with, who also grew up here, says the incident is shocking.

It was a quiet afternoon in Andale Friday, but there’s a lot of noise at area schools, and it’s not from the school yard.

“It never happens around here and everybody is so tight-knit that it really just kind of shocks everybody,” said Rhea Focke, Renwick.

Rhea Focke says besides calling this area home, she’s been a district school bus driver for about two months. She said her experience taking students to and from school has been great with no problems like this.

“Like I said hopefully we get this solved quickly because it’s awful, it’s awful,” said Focke.

Superintendent Tracy Bourne says their policy on school field trips is to have adequate supervision, and there’s no set ratio number for chaperones. But with this investigation, that may change.

“It really just depends that will be something we will look internally and see we’ve got some investigating to do on the supervision side of it and we will do that and make decisions on how to move forward,” said Tracy Bourne, Superintendent of Schools for Renwick School District.

Bourne goes on to say they take these incidents seriously, and student safety is their top priority. When asked about any action taken so far, he says it can’t be shared right now for student confidentiality.

He also said there are no cameras on these buses. The case is being handled by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and they say they’re not releasing any additional information at this time.

