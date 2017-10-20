Salina woman arrested for attempted murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSAL) — A Salina woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a neighbor early Wednesday.

Salina Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Anderson in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Capt. Paul Forrester told KSAL News that dispatch received a call at 6:05 a.m. from Travis Rathbun saying that an unknown female had entered his home and stabbed him.

Rathbun was reportedly asleep in his bedroom when he was awakened by an intruder. Rathbun got out of bed to investigate when he saw a female intruder who then began yelling at Rathbun and went for his unloaded rifle sitting in the corner.

Rathbun was able to wrestle the gun away from the intruder before calling 911. The intruder then ran to the kitchen and found several knives and attacked Rathbun.

During the second struggle, Rathbun was stabbed several times on the left side of his body, however, he was able to complete the call to emergency services.

When officers arrived, they found Rathbun holding the intruder down. Officers then struggled with the intruder and were forced to tase her.

According to Forrester, during the investigation, they found that the suspect, Amy Ramirez of Salina, was possibly under the influence of narcotics, which led police to get a warrant to search her residence across the street from Rathbun’s residence.

At Ramirez’s residence, police found narcotics and marijuana paraphernalia.

Ramirez was charged with one-count of attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, two-counts aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, trespassing, interference with law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rathbun and the female did not know each other. Rathbun was taken to the hospital and treated for five stab wounds on the left side of his body including his cheek, neck, upper arm, inside elbow and hand. He was later released.