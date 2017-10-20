Q&A with Ryan Stassel

An underdog entering the 2014 season, Ryan Stassel exceeded expectations when he successfully qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in snowboard slopestyle that year. He ended up placing 14th in Sochi. The Alaskan, who ended the 2016/17 season ranked sixth in big air in the World Snowboard Tour points list, will spend next winter attempting to make his second Olympic team, this time for PyeongChang 2018, where he hopes to compete in both slopestyle and big air.

Earlier this year, we sent Stassel a list of questions. Here’s what he had to say.

What’s your earliest memory of snowboarding?

I’d have to say I was about 7 years old. I was already snowboarding at the time, but all I was doing was going fast and turning down the hill. What made me want to start doing tricks and competing was when I watched the X Games when I was 7 or 8. At the time, I didn’t even know flips and tricks were actually a thing on a snowboard. I was obsessed! From then on, all I did was try do flips and go as big as I could.

Did your parents support this career choice?

From day one, my parents were very supportive and my number one fans!

With the continuous driving back and forth, to and from the resort, the late-night drive after a long contest day, the countless hours spent standing at the top of starts, the will and persistence of telling my teachers at school how many days I was going to miss and why, helping me with my school work so I could travel and compete, telling me “good job” and how proud they were regardless of how bad I did. The list could go on. I would have never been able to do it without them.

From grade school til about when I could start driving, my parents would pretty much drive me up to the local hill every day after school, then pick me up at closing — 9 p.m. They probably saw it as a good way to keep me out of trouble and not have to watch me.

Around when I was 9, my parents got involved with the local snowboard team and would help out at all the events. My dad even became a board member for the team. My parents would drive me back and forth every weekend to the big resort, Alyeska, so I could train and compete in the regional events.

When I won my first national event at the age of 13, my dad started outsourcing for other coaching and training options outside of Alaska. When he found a coach and program that was willing to take me on, my parents were fine sending me off to train for a few weeks at a time.

What was the breakthrough moment for you?

The year I qualified for the 2014 U.S. Olympic Team. That year we had five qualifying events, and it was during the last three of them where everything started coming together. I ended up winning one of them and then got on the podium again with a third.

Best part of your experience in Sochi?

What I thought was really cool was being around and meeting all the other athletes from different countries in other disciplines. It’s not often you get the chance to talk with ice skaters or luge athletes.

You have another job aside from snowboarding. Tell us about that.

My other job is commercial fishing during the summer. It actually works out pretty well with my snowboarding schedule, as the fishing season starts mid-June and ends mid-August. This schedule has allowed me train on snow throughout the spring, and get back on snow early fall if needed.

When I first started to pursue my goal of becoming a professional snowboarder, fishing was my only income. My parents have helped me along the way, but with five kids, there’s no way they would have been able to afford it all.

One thing I am very fortunate of is the mindset and determination being a fisherman has given me. Without it, I honestly don’t think I would be anywhere as successful as I am today.

Over the last few years being a professional snowboarder, I haven’t needed to rely on my fishing income as heavily as I used to.

There’s no time limit on how long I could work on this one trick. Ryan Stassel



What’s a typical training day like during the competition season?

When I wake up really depends on the weather, when were able to get on the resort to start training, and if it’s a contest or not. But typically I would rise from my slumber, eat a big breakfast and drive up to the resort with the team. I would do a few quick laps to warm up and get the blood and mind flowing. Then start with a certain trick or maneuver that I wanted to get better at or learn.

There’s no time limit on how long I could work on this one trick. I could repeat, doing this same trick for hours until I felt confident, satisfied or until I’m just beat up from falling over and over. From there, I would then work through my arsenal of tricks, trying to do them once with hardly any warmup and move on. The idea here is to put myself in a contest-day mindset where you only have an hour to get everything up to speed before the event starts.

Once I’ve gone through all my tricks, if I’m feeling pretty good and not sore or tired, I might go ride around for myself and just have fun. If the game plan is to work on new or more tricks the next day, I might call it after going through my tricks to save energy. Afterwards, eat, protein, relax, emails, play guitar, alternate recovery gym days, dinner, rest and go to sleep, then repeat.

What’s the process like when you’re working on a new trick?

I make a plan that I know is achievable, I visualize, prepare and then work through it, pushing myself regardless of how afraid I might be. Throwing yourself off 80-foot jumps and doing multiple flips can be some scary stuff at times. Especially when learning something new where you have no clue what will happen. So having to put yourself in the right mindset is key!

The real tough part though is knowing when to pull the trigger and just do it… or in snowboard terms, just “send it.” It’s very easy to not feel ready and just pull back. Your body tells you that naturally. So the key is knowing yourself well enough that even when your body is telling you not to, that you know that you’re mentally ready and you just have to pull the trigger!

Have you ever done any sort of experimental training?

There was one year where for pre-season training, I decided to stay out of the gym and go on a two-month backpacking trip through Canada. Before I went, I did a bunch of tests with the team, so I had a benchmark to compare myself once I finished my trip. Surprisingly enough, the results were actually really good. The team was very surprised. At the time, the only thing I lost from not being in the gym was some flexibility.

A few years later, looking back on it, there was one more thing I did lose, which was some mental focus. The only real way to train that is by being in the gym pushing yourself hard every day with the end goal in mind.

What’s your nutrition plan like?

I have to eat more than 3,500 calories a day, with an intake of 100 grams of protein, 5 grams of creatine and a few others that I wouldn’t be able to pronounce just to maintain my body weight. The goal is not to get bigger. It’s to maintain a healthy weight with quick, strong and flexible muscles. Plus a ton of endurance.

Do you have a ritual that you do before you compete?

Every time before I drop in for my run. I take a few deep breaths, say some words of awesomeness, clap my hands, then go.

Any lucky charms?

Not anymore, but I used to have a small gemstone that supposedly kept negative energy away.

How about superstitions?

This may sound silly, but during an event, I don’t like to watch people during their competition runs. Watching, I end up getting in my head and thinking about speed, wind, ruts, etc. Also, sometimes I think by watching, it will make that person have the best run of their life. Yeah, so I try not to watch.

Have you ever been seriously injured?

That depends on what you call serious. I’ve been injured many times. I’ve broken both my ankles at different times, my collarbone and my foot. In my mind, none of these injuries were serious. I had surgery for all of these but my left ankle, and was out for about three to four months each time.

The bones all healed quickly, six weeks’ time. But then it took another eight weeks to strengthen the muscles and ligaments so they could take the forces needed to train and compete. That’s probably the worst part of an injury — how fast you lose muscle and ligament strength and durability.

What’s your nickname?

The nickname that stuck is “Razzel Dazzel.” Former U.S. coach Bill Enos gave it to me and somehow the event announcers picked up on it and now it’s stuck. I honestly have no clue how he came up with it, but I like it. Could be as when I was just a young’n, my dad used to pick me up and throw and toss me around himself in circles. We called this the “razzle dazzle.”

And no, Bill had no clue of this at all. They’re completely unrelated.

Honestly, the only reason I am a professional snowboarder today is because they gave up, and I didn’t! Ryan Stassel



Favorite movies?

Guardians of the Galaxy, Pulp Fiction, Ocean’s 11.

Favorite TV shows?

House, The Office, Friends.

Ever done karaoke?

OHHH YAA! Each time I’ve been to South Korea, I’ve gone out to the karaoke booths at least once. They are so into karaoke over there! They have mini looking hotels that just have karaoke booths in them instead of rooms.

Go-to song, depending on the crew/crowd: “All Star” by Smash Mouth or “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

If you never ask, you’ll never receive. And if you never try, you’ll never see.

What advice would you give to a young snowboarder just starting out?

Stick with golf. Haha, just kidding.

Never give up!!! I’ve known many kids that were better than me. But because they didn’t believe that one day they could be the best, they gave up. Honestly, the only reason I am a professional snowboarder today is because they gave up, and I didn’t!