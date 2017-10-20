Q&A with Monique Lamoureux-Morando

Where did you grow up?

Grand Forks, North Dakota

Can you tell us a little about your family?

My parents met in college [at the University of North Dakota.] My dad was a goalie and won two national championships with UND while my mom was a swimmer. When they got married, they shortly started having kids, and had 6 in the span of six years. After my mom had my sister and I, the Priest at church asked my mom when she was due about three weeks after she had us. That was her starting motivation to get fit. My mom ended up running over 20 marathons (5 Boston Marathons) while we were all growing up. My dad worked a lot to provide for all of us growing up and my mom took care of all the kids. We joke now that she was a 24-hour taxi cab service because she was always dropping and picking kids up.

What is your earliest memory of playing hockey?

My mom would take the six of us to open skate at Purpur Arena when we were little. She would use a fork to untie all of our skates because her fingers would get sore. I remember being on the ice with all of my brothers and my twin sister. Hockey was the one sport that we all gravitated towards, and Jocelyne and I always wanted to do what our brothers were doing, so we tagged along with them whenever we could. That’s where it all started.

What is your first memory of watching the Olympics?

I remember watching the 1996 women’s gymnastics team win a gold medal in Atlanta. Our mom always had us watch the Olympics, no matter what sport it was. She had us watch in 1998 when the USA women’s hockey team won a gold medal. Jocelyne and I always wanted to be in the Olympics, and it didn’t matter what sport it was. What was unique about us was that I don’t ever think we thought we wouldn’t be there. We always had this innate instinct that we were going to be in the Olympics one day.

Do you remember a “breakthrough” moment in your hockey career when you realized you could make it to the Olympic Games?

Jocelyne and I went to a national camp in 2004 with the 14, 15 camp. We were some of the younger players at the camp, but it was the first time we were playing with and against the best players in the county in our age group.

Who in your family has had the biggest influence on your life and athletic career?

My parents put us in every activity possible. Whatever was in season, that’s what we played. Hockey was our favorite sport, but if it wasn’t hockey season, we weren’t playing hockey. I think this played a huge role in our development as athletes growing up.

Our Dad also coached a lot of the teams we played on growing up. For my sister and I, we were the only girls on an all boys team. My dad never wanted other parents or players to think we got favored or special treatment, so our Dad was typically harder on us then any of our teammates.

Our Dad gets obvious credit for our hockey success, but our mom gets overlooked a lot of the time. Jocelyne and I work as strength coaches, and we train our parents. It’s very apparent that we get a lot of our competitiveness and drive from our mom as well. She has the best body language and never leads on when she is tired.

Within the hockey world, who has had the biggest impact on you?

My twin sister, Jocelyne. Jocelyne is my best friend, my training, partner, my other half. We have pushed each other from such a young age, and we have helped each other get to where we are. It’s like having built in accountability since we were young. We challenge each other physically, mentally, and as leaders. Without her, I know I would not be where I am today.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

My grandma always told me, “To whom much is given, much is expected.” I know that I am very fortunate for the opportunities I have been given as an athlete. I take that very seriously and want to give back as much as possible. I want to be a role model for other girls who.

What obstacles have you had to overcome in your life?

I was married and divorced by the time I was 22-years-old. It was going into my senior year in college and one year out from the 2014 Olympics. I had to quickly learn how to pick myself up and move on. My experience has absolutely made me more compassionate, empathetic, and has made me a better teammate and leader.

How much time do you spend training each day?

Jocelyne and I have a plan laid out each day when it comes to training and what we want to accomplish on the ice each day. We are strength coaches, so when we train as athletes, we coach each other, and my husband (who is also our boss at work), coaches us as well. Everything we do in the weight room is performed to an elite level. When we go on the ice, we have a specific plan as to what we are trying to accomplish. It might be a sprint day, skill day, over speed day, multi-directional day. We have specific drills, specific rest times, etc. Because it is very planned out, every time we are on the ice, we are dialed in and we know it’s an hour that we have to get better. We don’t have the luxury of spending a lot of extra time on the ice because we have to go back to work and have other obligations to get to, so that time on the ice and in the gym needs to have laser focus.

What’s the most grueling workout you’ve ever done?

One of the harder conditioning workouts I have done is 100 foot repeats on the Versa Climber. These don’t take a lot of time, but it’s maximum effort. You sprint 100 feet as fast as you can (20-24 seconds), you get one minute rest, and then you have to do it again. You build up each week, and I did up to six of them. If you are in good shape, the drop off in times will be small. The goal is to get all the sprints within a 2-3 second window. The versa climber is the only machine that makes your legs feel like they do on the ice.

Are there any training techniques you use that could be considered out of the ordinary or experimental?

I use different recovery methods. I go to Cryotherapy once a week. I have a Normatec at home. I also have cupping sets at home that I use. I also like to have needling done as well.

What are some of your favorite workout songs?

I like a variety of music. I have over 150 songs on a playlist for when I am training. Here are the top five right now: “Jungle” by X Ambassadors, “I Love You Always Forever” by Betty Who, “California Love” by 2Pac, “In the Air Tonight” by Nonpoint and “Can’t Hold Us” by Macklemore.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational quote?

“Think it. Be it.” Mindset and self talk help or hinder us as individuals, and I always try to put myself in a position to learn and get better.

Are there any misconceptions about women’s hockey you would like to clear up?

Even though there isn’t body checking in our sport, there is body contact. Most people think that we aren’t allowed to touch one another on the ice, and that is simply not the case. There is no open ice body checking, but there is a very physical component to the women’s game. There is a very skillful side of the game that most people don’t see. Because there is no body checking, you must be able to angle properly instead of going right at someone for a body check.

What is your biggest fear when competing?

I don’t fear anything during competition.

Who is your most interesting teammate and why?

I think our veteran group is very interesting. There are seven of us (Kelli Stack, Meghan Duggan, Hilary Knight, Jocelyne Lamoureux, Kacey Bellamy, Gigi Marvin) going for our third Olympics, and our journey over the past 10 years are very different, but have all lead us to this point.

Do you have any nicknames?

Moe, Lammy, or Sicle. Sicle came from people calling [Jocelyne and I] Lam Pops, then it turned into Lam Sicles (popsicle), and then it turned into Sicle. Only a few teammates call us Sicle as it came from the 2010 Olympic year.

Who are your biggest rivals? Is it friendly or contentious?

Canada, and it’s not friendly at all. We have lost two gold medals to them in the last two Olympics. I think that’s all that needs to be said.

What is your favorite perk of being an Olympic athlete?

I love being able to make a difference. Being an Olympian gives you a platform to make a difference, and I believe that’s an honor. It has allowed me to get involved in different charities and help others.

Have you had to put your any aspects of your life on hold to pursue your Olympic dream?

My husband and I have put off having children until after the 2018 Olympics. I am essentially counting down the days to when I can get pregnant.

Have you been to South Korea? What are you excited to experience in PyeongChang?

Never been, but excited to see what the village and Olympic park are going to look like. I follow it on social media, and it looks like it’s going to be amazing.

Karaoke is popular in South Korea, what’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey

What will success look like for you in PyeongChang?

Gold

Who is your Olympic role model?

Julie Foudy and the 2000 [USA] women’s soccer team. That team has paved the way for women’s sports and women’s soccer in general. I hope that one day, women’s hockey can be where U.S. soccer is. The women are able to make a living, they are under contract, and that team made that happen.

Where did you attend high school?

Shattuck-St. Mary’s in Faribault, MN

College?

Played [hockey] at the University of North Dakota from 2010-2013, [Graduated with a] BS in Exercise Science (2012) and an MS in Kinesiology (2015).

Do you have a job or any interests outside of playing hockey?

I work as a performance specialist (strength coach). I currently train youth athletes, high school athletes, and adult clients. I love helping clients reach success in whatever frame that may be in, especially some of our adult clients who see improvements in everyday life.

Jocelyne and I are involved with Snider Hockey from the [Philadelphia] Flyers organization. Snider Hockey provides underprivileged kids in Philly with an opportunity to play hockey. It provides them with tutors, after school programs, equipment, etc. The kids have to keep good grades in order to play, and it teaches them skills and tool that they normally wouldn’t otherwise get. Jocelyne and I take half of our equipment/clothing allotment we get from our CCM sponsorship and donate it to Snider hockey. We donated $5,000 last year and another $5,000 this year. This is something we are very passionate about and will be involved with for a very long time.

Are you a fan of any professional sport teams or players?

Patriots and Tom Brady. My husband is a huge Pats fan, so I am now as well. But I love everything about that team and organization.

I also am a Philadelphia Flyers fan. We are good friends with the head coach and his family, so I am now a flyers fan. He used to coach at UND and coached two of my brothers in college.

Do you have a celebrity crush?

Gerard Butler

If you are to indulge, what’s your favorite food, snack and dessert?

Sushi or a burger and Chocolate anything or ice cream.

Do you have any fears?

I hate spiders

What are your favorite TV shows?

“The Walking Dead,” “Game of Thrones” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Do you have any hidden talents?

I’m good at juggling a soccer ball. I love to cook and bake.

What is your favorite social media platform?

Instagram, because you can attach an image to what you are posting. It gives people a visual of your everyday life.

Do you have any special tattoos?

I have a symbol on my hip that means “sister.” On my left foot, “Think it, be it.” A coach always used to tell this to me, and for me, it’s a mindset and attitude to always have. Left Wrist: “Toujours Fidele” French for “always be true.” Always be true to yourself and to others. Right Rib Cage: Family crest with six hearts for the six kids in our family. There is half a star and half of a maple leaf for my mom and dad. It is encased in a crest and wings. Back right shoulder: Olympic rings with a Fighting Sioux Native American logo. UND used to be known as the Fighting Sioux, and we have a family tradition and that program has a lot of tradition.

Do you have any pets?

Anthony and I have a basset hound, Millie (Mildred). My parents also have a basset hound, George, who is our family dog. Millie is like a child to Anthony and I. I’m not sure I could possibly describe the roll she plays in our life. I convinced Anthony (only took about an hour) to get Millie from a breeder in PA. We were living in Boston at the time. Two weeks later, we drove eight hours to go and pick her up, and she is almost three years old now and we can’t imagine life without her.

Do you like to travel?

I love to travel, and I would love to go to Italy one day. I would also love to go to Normandy beach or Arlington Cemetery. These areas are so important in US history, and I think it gives you perspective on life. So many people have sacrificed so much, and I am able to do what I do because of them.

What do you think you would be doing if you were not playing professional and Olympic hockey?

[I’d be] an NCAA women’s hockey coach or a strength and conditioning coach.