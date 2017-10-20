Q&A with Mac Bohonnon

In 2014, Mac Bohonnon came out of nowhere to qualify for the Olympics at the last minute. He ended up placing fifth in aerials in Sochi, and then one year later, he became World Cup champion. Now he’s hoping the ascent continues with a visit to the top step of the podium in PyeongChang.

Earlier this year, we sent Bohonnon a list of questions. Here’s what he had to say.

What’s your earliest memory of skiing?

I got into freestyle skiing when I was about 6 years old. My brother and I would build jumps in our backyard and huck ourselves into the air, typically landing on our heads. I actually grew up thinking I wanted to compete in the Olympics as a mogul skier after watching Jonny Moseley make history in 2002. Though, I always had a special love for jumping and flipping, whether it was on a trampoline, off a couch, or on my skis.

What’s your earliest or favorite memory of watching the Olympics, and did you imagine yourself being there someday?

I vividly remember watching Jonny Moseley do the dinner roll at the Salt Lake Games in 2002, and thinking it was the coolest thing I had ever seen. I immediately thought to myself that was something I wanted to do — represent the USA at the Olympic Games.

How influential were your parents in your skiing career?

My parents were paramount in my athletic career. I was recruited into the U.S. Ski Team’s development program (EADP) when I was in 8th grade. My parents supported my decision to move out of their home at the age of 13 to begin training full-time for what seemed like a far-fetched dream at the time, to compete in the Olympic Games. They have continued to support me through my successes and failures, which always reminds me how lucky I am to have them.

Who was most influential in helping you achieve your dreams?

Joe Davies, my former coach and one of my closest friends. Joe was my coach at the Olympics in 2014, which was a dream come true for the both of us. Joe helped me go from an average development athlete just going through the paces to an Olympian in two-and-a-half years. His friendship, understanding of how my mind worked, and knowledge of the sport and sports psychology was invaluable to me.

A former development coach of mine actually kicked me off the team and told me I didn’t have the skill to make it in aerials. Mac Bohonnon



Did anyone ever tell you that you wouldn’t be able to succeed in aerial skiing?

Yes, a former development coach of mine actually kicked me off the team and told me I didn’t have the skill to make it in aerials. He told me I’d be better off as a mogul skier. I was lucky to have another coach arrive in my life around the same time that helped me overcome the mental and physical challenges I was facing at the time.

Was there a breakthrough moment in your career when you realized you could compete at a high enough level to reach the Olympics?

I was given a last-second spot to compete at the second-to-last Olympic qualifying event in 2014, which was a World Cup in Val Saint-Come, Quebec. I was not even supposed to be at the event, and I wound up getting second and earning my first World Cup podium. That performance filled me with confidence, as it was my first year performing triple backflips on snow and I immediately found myself able to compete with the best in the world. That performance earned me a berth on the 2014 Olympic team, and filled me with confidence that I really could compete at the highest level.

What was the best part of living in the Athletes’ Village during the Olympics?

The best part of living in the Athletes’ Village during the Games in Sochi was the overwhelming feeling of Team USA unity. I became great friends and an even bigger fan of so many athletes I had never even heard of before the Games, all because they shared the same dream as me and represented the same country as me.

What would people be surprised to learn about training for the Olympics?

People are always surprised to hear me say the majority of my training is during the summer months. Most winter sports can only train their discipline in the winter and spend their summers in the weight room. In aerials, we are able to jump into a pool, simulating our on-snow jumping without the risk of crashing. This allows us to make micro adjustments to form and technique, and perfect new tricks.

What’s a typical training day like?

My typical training day during the offseason, which is when we train the most, is quite rigorous. We train five days a week for three weeks straight, then have a week off. I warm up at 7 a.m. at the water ramps at the Utah Olympic Park. After about a 45 minute warmup, I put on a wetsuit or drysuit and wet ski boots to begin hiking stairs and taking training jumps into the pool. Our morning water ramp session typically goes from 8-10 a.m. Depending on what tricks I’m training, I’ll do anywhere between 8-12 jumps in one session. After this training session, I’ll take a break for lunch, and then head back for another water ramp session at 1 p.m., where I’ll take another 8-10 jumps into the pool — trying to [work on] my form and new skills. After this water ramp session, I will have a trampoline training session and a workout of some description. Depending on which day it is in my training block, the workout will be lighter (mobility and core) or a full lift.

What’s the most grueling workout you’ve ever done?

Running every set of stairs on Main St. in Park City could top the list.

How much – and when – do you sleep each day while training?

I do not sleep at all during the day while training, but I usually get to bed pretty early. My roommate jokes that I’m an old soul, as I typically watch Jeopardy every night and go to bed around 9:30.

What’s something about aerial skiing that people don’t normally see?

Most people don’t realize that our coach, who is standing next to the jump when we go off, is yelling to us in the air, and we are able to hear them and react accordingly. There are so many variables in our sport, like wind, snow conditions, etc., which means we are constantly needing to make adjustments in the air. You will hear our coach yell “stretch,” which means put your arms over your head to slow your flip rotation down. Most people are amazed that we are able to hear them and react in the matter of a microsecond.

Any misconceptions about aerial skiing that you’d like to clear up?

Most people think aerialists can’t ski. After all, we ski straight into a jump without turning and ski straight out of the landing to a finish area. There are several athletes in our sport with gymnastics backgrounds and limited skiing abilities, but there are more of us that grew up as skiers, competing in all disciplines of freestyle before specializing in aerials.

Within skiing, who has been your greatest influence?

Jeret “Speedy” Peterson. He never backed down from any challenge in our sport. He didn’t care if the conditions were bad, other people crashed and he could back down, or if he was hurting from a crash in training, he always went for broke and did bigger tricks than anyone else in the sport. He inspired me to try my best to do the same and not back down from any challenge.

Who is your biggest rival?

Qi Guangpu from China is my biggest rival. He has been very dominant in the sport for several years, but not invincible. He is an amazing competitor and great guy. We have a friendly rivalry and are always happy to share successes with each other.

What’s your biggest fear when competing?

Not having my music to listen to at the top.

If you weren’t an athlete, what would you like to be doing?

I have always said I would like to be an attorney when I’m done skiing, which is still something I believe I’d like to do.

Do you have another job or business aside from skiing?

My roommate and I have started a small film production company called Volatus Films. Both of us are very passionate about photography and cinematography, and we share similar visions. We started the company more for our passion than a means to support ourselves financially. Our goal has been to capture and create captivating content of athletes in various disciplines of skiing, as it is our passion and we believe there is a lack of quality content being captured for athletes to share.

What athlete, in any sport, has been your greatest source of inspiration?

Jordan Spieth was a huge source of inspiration as he made his mark on the golf world. The way he came out of nowhere straight to the top, and then continued to stay there in veteran fashion was fascinating.

Do you collect anything?

I collect records. My collection started by my obsession with music and my lack of musical talents. I bought a record player when I was 16 and began collecting records immediately. One of my absolute favorite things in life is finding a cool, old record shop and digging through boxes for hours.

Do you have any fears?

I have a fear of being in a car with the radio stuck on Hits 1.

What will success look like for you in PyeongChang?

My goal is to win a big, shiny gold medal!