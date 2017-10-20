Q&A with Katherine Reutter-Adamek

Katherine Reutter-Adamek (who previously competed under just her maiden name, Reutter) won two medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

How influential were your parents in your athletic career and in what ways?

Extremely. Without their support I wouldn’t have been in the 2010 Olympics or trying for 2018.

In your hometown, what are your favorite spots to relax, eat out, etc.?

Milwaukee-

1.) Bradford Beach

2.) Evo Ping Pong Bar

3.) Brewers game

4.) Summerfest

5.) Lopez Bakery

What time do you wake up?

6 a.m.

How much time do you spend training each day?

7 hours.

What’s your typical training day/schedule?

6:45-7:45am warm up; 8-10 skate; 10-10:45 cool down; 1:30pm warm up; 2-4 dryland, lifting, and/or cardio; 4-4:30 cool down

How do you work to achieve your daily goals?

Make a goal for each training session. If I’m feeling frustrated, I ask myself why I’m doing something and then if I know, I can work toward the goal. If I don’t know, I can try something different.

What is your favorite workout or fitness trend?

Yoga

What’s the most grueling work out you’ve ever done?

Climbing Grouse Mountain in Vancouver twice.

What would people be surprised to learn about training for the Olympics?

How much other people are involved; I have a team of people who are the reason I’m able to physically and mentally handle the rigor of training and competing.

Is there anything you do for training that’s out of the ordinary or experimental?

Almost everything! I have a different view on technique and training, I’m the only World Team athlete to train in Milwaukee, I use power lifting technique in the weight room, and rely heavily on an unusual activation routine to keep my hips in alignment and my body warmed up every day.

Have you ever been seriously injured?

3 hip surgeries between 2009 and 2012. Herniated disc, arthritis, and concussion.

What does a typical day of eating look like during training?

Currently I’m on a Whole 30 diet. It started as a way to reduce inflammation when recovering from my concussion, but now it’s a way of life. I haven’t tried it during training yet.

If you are to indulge, what’s your go-to meal, snack or dessert?

Meal: mac and cheese. Snack: potato chips and guacamole. Dessert: ice cream.

What is your earliest memory of doing or seeing skating?

I remember my first speed skating practice at 5. The coaches all said I skated like a figure skater. I wanted to prove them wrong and show them I could skate like a speedskater.

What’s your earliest or favorite memory of watching the Olympics?

My Dad used to play video recordings we had of the 92 and 94 Olympics when I was home sick from school. I remember watching Dan Jansen, Bonnie Blair, Kathy Turner, and Amy Peterson all win their medals.

Was there a specific “breakthough” moment/competition when you finally realized you could compete in your sport at a high enough level to reach the Olympics?

University Games in 2007. It gave me the confidence boost I needed to make my first world championship team.

What’s something cool, weird intense about your sport that people don’t normally see? What’s the hardest part of your sport?

The off-ice training. We have to train skating position all the time which is really hard on your body. Turning off your brain is the hardest part for me.

Are there any misconceptions about your sport that you would like to clear up?

It’s all based on luck. Great skaters make their own luck and don’t blame others when things don’t go their way.

Who is your coach? How long have you been working together and what’s your relationship like?

Hong Yang Wang. He was my replacement when I stepped down from my head coaching job. He’s been great! He always knows the right thing to say and I absolutely love working with him.

Who do you socialize with most within your sport or any sport?

I spend most of my time with my lifelong friends and family.

Have you ever worked with a sports psychologist? If so, how did it help you?

Yes, working with sports psychologists has been a critical part of training. Recently, I’ve been using a sports psych app called Vision Pursue that has literally changed my life inside and out of sport.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

There’s a difference between leading and pulling. Leading is easy… it’s staying in control of the race and letting other move when they want to move. Pulling is hard. It will make you tired and you when the other skaters want to go you won’t be able to stop them.

Life is the same. Controlling the controllable is relatively easy. Forcing things to be a certain way is hard and doesn’t lead to outcome you want every time anyway.

What’s a big obstacle that you’ve overcome in your life?

Anxiety and fear of failure. I wouldn’t say I’ve overcome it, but I’m aware of it to the point where it doesn’t overcome me.

What is your biggest fear when competing?

Losing and not being good enough.

Have you become close friends with any competitors from other countries? What about any from South Korea?

Elise Christie and Suzanne Schulting are two girls I really like and have a lot of respect for. There are two South Korean skaters from when I raced previously who I also like and have a lot of respect for: Lee Eun-Byul and Cho Ha-Ri. I loved racing both of them. They were true competitors who were always good sportsmen as well.

What was the best part of living in the Athletes’ Village during the Games?

The after party!

Who was the most influential in helping you achieve your dreams?

My grandma Fern. People say I’m a lot like her and I know it’s her optimism and energy that shines through me that allows me accomplish my goals.

Did anyone ever tell you that you wouldn’t be able to succeed in your sport? How were you able to overcome that?

Yes, I used it as motivation to prove them wrong.

How and where do you train over the summer?

In Milwaukee doing skating, running, jumping, biking, weight lifting, and skating specific work.

If you have already won an Olympic medal, where do you keep it?

I keep them in a drawer in a hallway table. I don’t showcase it, but have it readily available to share if anyone wants to see it.

What is your favorite perk of being an elite Olympic athlete?

Working with chiropractors and athletic trainers all the time. I love learning about the body and how to keep mine in top condition.

Did you attend college? What was your degree and graduation year?

I graduated from DeVry University in December 2016 with a Bachelor’s in Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

What’s your favorite animal? Have you ever seen it in person?

Panda! Only in a zoo.

If you were not an athlete, what would you be doing?

I’d like to be a personal trainer and private chef in addition to teaching power skating to hockey players.

When you have time off, what would constitute a perfect day for you?

Going to the beach and reading.

How do you unwind after a competition?

Close my eyes and listen to music.

Do you have any fears?

Failure.

Do you like to travel? What has been the most special place you have traveled to and why?

I like adventure. I don’t have to travel far to feel like I’m doing something exciting and new. My favorite place so far has been Colorado. My family and I vacationed all over the state and many of my favorite family memories are from that trip.

What’s something quirky about yourself that people would be amused to learn?

I have Dad humor… You have to get to know me before you understand my jokes.

What’s your personal motto?

“If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are.” — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

What are some of your hobbies?

Yoga, cooking, spending time with friends/family. I usually yoga by myself because I love the way it makes my mind and body feel. I like to cook with my fiancé. I travel to see my friends and family whenever I can.

What is your music of choice while training?

EDM or Pop. I really like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, and Odesza.

Do you have any celebrity crushes?

Ryan Gosling.

Do you have an Olympic crush?

Evan Lysacek.

What are your favorite movies?

Pirates of the Caribbean, The Devil Wears Prada, Cool Runnings

What are your favorite TV shows?

Game of Thrones, Homeland, Vice

What are your personal care indulgences?

I love getting my nails done! I wish I could afford to dye my hair!

Outside of training for your sport, what physical routine makes you feel your best?

Meditating and going for walks outside.

What are five must-have items you always keep in your gym bag?

Heart rate monitor, cash, snack, migraine medicine, caffeinated gel or blocks

Have you been to South Korea before? What are you most looking forward to about the Games being hosted in South Korea? Anything you want to see or do?

Several times. I’m looking forward to competing in front of a huge crowd again. Short track is popular in every Olympics, but especially in South Korea!

Do you like kimchi or any other Korean foods?

Bibimbop. I like all Asian food, but don’t love spicy food so I have to be careful in Korea.

Have you ever done karaoke? What’s your go-to karaoke song?

No, but it’s on my bucket list!

What will success look like for you in PyeongChang? What are your goals?

To learn how to be more positive and grateful. I judge myself so hard and have such a high expectation of success. In my comeback I’m hoping to change that about myself so that I can love life, people, and experiences without judgment or harsh expectations. Life can be more fun than that 🙂

Will you head home for the holidays prior to the Games? What do you most look forward to? If not, where will you celebrate and with whom?

I have no idea… It’s my fiancé’s family year for Christmas so we will likely go to Park City with my parents to celebrate with everybody.

During the holidays, do you have a special meal or food that you’re always in charge of preparing?

Monkey bread! My grandma made it every Christmas and my mom and I have carried on her tradition. We made it last year with Hershey’s kisses mixed in the dough. It’s a keeper!!!

What’s on your Christmas or holiday list this year?

I love gifts that I wouldn’t normally get myself like nice jewelry or something that would make life around the house easier. Miles or gift cards to travel are always great too. Even if I don’t have a trip coming up it helps me be able to spend more time with friends and family.