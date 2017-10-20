Q&A with Alex Deibold

A wax technician in 2010, an Olympic bronze medalist in 2014. It’s been a wild journey for U.S. boardercross racer Alex Deibold, who is now attempting to qualify for his second Olympics.

Earlier this year, we sent Deibold a list of questions. Here’s what he had to say.

What’s your earliest memory of snowboarding?

I started skiing at age 2. I don’t even remember the first time I saw snowboarding but I asked my mom for [a board] for Christmas at age 4. Snowboarding is a lifestyle sport. I’ll be doing it long after I retire from competition.

What’s your earliest memory of watching the Olympics, and did you imagine yourself being there one day?

1996 Atlanta — Michael Johnson and his golden shoes, Kerri Strugg vaulting with a sprained ankle to help the Magnificent Seven win gold. I wanted to be an Olympian for as long as I can remember, so I always dreamed about it.

How influential were your parents in your career?

They were always very supportive — they moved the family from Connecticut to Vermont so I could go to a ski academy. They never pushed me in one direction or another but always demanded that I committed myself 100% to whatever it was I was passionate about.

What obstacles have you had to overcome to get to this point?

Working to support myself and pay for traveling and competing while trying to train to be the best in the world. Time management at its finest.

Do you have another job aside from snowboarding?

I work part-time in the summer at a bike shop in Boulder. I love bikes, so it was a way to make income and support another passion of mine.

Have you been seriously injured before?

Many times. Two hand surgeries after my hand got run over in a race. And shoulder surgery, 2013. Six months of uncomfortable rehab and a lot of patience.

What’s something about snowboard cross that people don’t normally see?

Boardercross is different at every single event. Even when we return to the same venue multiple times, the course builds are always unique.

What’s the hardest part of the sport?

The hardest part is that you have five other guys you’re racing against every run, and anything can happen. It’s actually pretty rare that the fastest qualifier wins.

Within snowboarding, who has been your greatest influence?

Hmmm, tough one. I’d have to say Ross Powers. Super successful, came from humble beginnings and remained humble and down to earth.

What athlete, in any sport, has been your greatest source of inspiration?

Tom Brady. He is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and I love how fired up he gets on the sidelines, no matter who they are playing and in what game. He is such a badass.

Best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“The Olympics is the easiest snowboard race you’ll ever do” — Seth Wescott just before he won his second gold medal in Vancouver 2010.

Who’s your Olympic (or Paralympic) role model?

Amy Purdy. That woman is such a boss. I mean, have you SEEN her on “Dancing with the Stars?” The girl has no feet!

What advice would you give to a young snowboarder just starting out?

Patience. It takes years of experience to really learn the nuances of racing boardercross. And enjoy the process — if you can do that, it never feels like work.

Who are your biggest rivals?

All my teammates. They are the best in the world, and we are all fighting for the same spots. It’s usually friendly, but we’re like brothers, so we butt heads often.

What was the best part of living in the Athletes’ Village during the Games?

Meeting all the athletes from other sports! I’ve been lucky to stay in touch with many of them from the U.S. And especially meeting people from far-away countries who don’t compete in snowboarding. Hearing their stories is always inspiring and funny.

Where do you keep your Olympic medal?

I was lucky enough to win a bronze in Sochi. I have a friend who is custom fabricating me a display case that will eventually go on the wall, but for now it lives in a soft goggle case on my bedside table.

Which summer Olympic event would you like to try?

I’d love to try crew. It looks brutal, but I’ve never done it and I think I’d enjoy the suffering.

How and where do you train over the summer?

I train at home in Boulder during the summer. Lots of biking (mountain and road) and added more skateboarding in of late. And your typical weight training, which ramps up as fall approaches. I have moved to Park City Utah to train at the U.S. Snowboarding Center of Excellence in the fall for the last five or six years. There is usually a group of my teammates out there and we work together pretty well to push each other.

Do you have a nickname?

“Diabolical.” Andy [Buckley], my wax technician, gave it to me when I was working for him, and I have no idea where it came from, but most of my teammates and coaches call me that from time to time.

Do you collect anything? Please tell us how your collection started.

Competition credentials. I have almost every one I’ve ever gotten. Which at this point is a lot.

What organizations do you support?

Protect Our Winters. I got involved in 2013 because I care about the environment. It has a direct impact on my career and also the things I’m most passionate about. I’ve done trips to D.C., school visits, and met with several members of congress in an effort to educate people on climate change.

I know that even when I’m riding my best, anything can happen. Alex Deibold



If you weren’t an athlete, what would you like to be doing?

Million dollar question right there. I have no idea. In high school, I thought I wanted to be a bond trader on Wall Street — thank God that didn’t pan out.

Do you like to travel? What has been your favorite place?

I love to travel. Japan is one of my favorite places to travel to for snowboarding. The culture. The people. The food. And the massive amounts of snow. I recently spent some time in Valencia, Spain and have to say it might be one of my favorite cities in Europe.

Can you tell us something quirky about yourself that people would be amused to learn?

It’s not really secret, but I’m a huge dork. I love dad jokes.

Do you have a personal motto or inspirational quote?

Dream big. Work hard. Have fun.

What will success look like for you in PyeongChang?

I would love to stand on the Olympic podium again, but I know that even when I’m riding my best, anything can happen. I hope to go and ride at the level I know I’m capable of and to walk away happy, healthy and with no regrets.