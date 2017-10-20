Police: Wichita man shoots girlfriend in chest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a man who shot his girlfriend in the chest during a violent argument Thursday.

According to Officer Charley Davidson, officers were dispatched to a shooting at Firehouse 15 at 7923 E. Lincoln around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

When officers arrived they contacted a 27-year-old woman and 21-year-old man. The woman had a gunshot wound to her chest and the man had a stab wound in his arm.

Both people were taken to a hostpital for treatment. The woman was in serious condition Thursday night and the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that the two had been in an argument when the woman cut the man with a knife. The man then grabbed a gun and shot the woman in the chest.

The man was arrested and booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery domestic violence, posession of marijuana with intent to sale and posession of drug paraphernalia.

Police did not have an update on the condition of the woman.

 

