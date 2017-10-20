Mark Arts selling theatre stock accumulated over nearly 50 years

By Published:
Mark Arts is selling all kinds of things this weekend. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking for some items for your high school theatre production or, even to just spruce up your house — you’re in luck.

Mark Arts is selling its theatre stock that took almost 50 years to accumulate. Those items include costumes, antique furniture and hand tools.

All the money goes to Mark Arts.

“We have a very very alive and active theatre community here in town that’s still producing extraordinarily good work and a wonderful range of work,” said John Boldenow. “Everything from the classic material to the new, cutting-edge material.”

The sale runs all weekend on the stage at Mark Arts located at 9112 E. Central.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s