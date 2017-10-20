Mark Arts selling theatre stock accumulated over nearly 50 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re looking for some items for your high school theatre production or, even to just spruce up your house — you’re in luck.

Mark Arts is selling its theatre stock that took almost 50 years to accumulate. Those items include costumes, antique furniture and hand tools.

All the money goes to Mark Arts.

“We have a very very alive and active theatre community here in town that’s still producing extraordinarily good work and a wonderful range of work,” said John Boldenow. “Everything from the classic material to the new, cutting-edge material.”

The sale runs all weekend on the stage at Mark Arts located at 9112 E. Central.

