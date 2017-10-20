Kingman County gets money to replace burned Ninnescah River bridge

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — Kingman County has been awarded $1 million toward the cost of replacing the Dale 20 Ninnescah River bridge, which was destroyed by fire on June 25, 2016.

The award was announced this week by the Kansas Department of Transportation. Funds come from a federal off-system bridge program for federal fiscal year 2019. The county has applied for funds from this program in the past but this is the first time the county has been awarded funding.

The $1 million was the largest individual award made in the federal program in Kansas for FFY19. A total of $8,170,139.28 was awarded to 17 counties. KDOT received 83 applications requesting $33.2 million in funding. Recipients can receive a maximum of $1 million and must provide 20 percent matching funds.

The Dale 20 bridge is located on SE 80th Avenue, one-half mile south and 2.2 miles west of Murdock and it spans the South Fork of the Ninnescah. Total estimated replacement cost of the bridge is $1,265.628. Design plans for a replacement bridge are already in process.

The bridge was heavily damaged when someone pushed a burning, unoccupied vehicle off it into the river in the early morning hours of June 25, 2016. The fire spread to the 344-foot bridge, which included spans with steel pilings and spans with wood pilings. The burning vehicle had been stolen and the investigation into that case continues.

The county subsequently closed the bridge to all traffic.