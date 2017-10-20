Hays police warn residents of upcoming training

KSNW-TV Published:
Hays Police Department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hays Police Department is advising residents that it will be conducting training on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 between the hours of 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm at 1207 Hall Street, Hays, KS.

Police officers will be training with special tactical equipment. This training is being done with great care and safety.

Police warn that residents may see law enforcement officers move through their area. There is no need to be alarmed. The officers are merely conducting a realistic training exercise and there is no danger to the community.

If you have any questions or concerns, you may contact the on-site supervisor (Team Commander Tim Greenwood or Team Leader Aaron Larson), or Chief Scheibler at 785-625-1030.

