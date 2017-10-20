Friday Football Fever: Week 8 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Hutchinson vs. Maize.
You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.
This week’s video highlights include:
- Hutchinson vs. Maize
- Salina Central vs. Salina South
- Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll
- Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita Northwest
- Wichita West vs. Wichita East
- Great Bend vs. Garden City
- Cheney vs. Conway Springs
- Newton vs. Goddard
- Andover vs. Valley Center
- Derby vs. Haysville Campus
- Pratt vs. Holcomb
