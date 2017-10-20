Friday Football Fever: Week 8 Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The FFF Game of the Week was Hutchinson vs. Maize.

You can also help choose next week’s game by voting here. Be sure to check out the scores on our scores page.

This week’s video highlights include:

Hutchinson vs. Maize

Salina Central vs. Salina South

Kapaun Mt. Carmel vs. Bishop Carroll

Wichita Southeast vs. Wichita Northwest

Wichita West vs. Wichita East

Great Bend vs. Garden City

Cheney vs. Conway Springs

Newton vs. Goddard

Andover vs. Valley Center

Derby vs. Haysville Campus

Pratt vs. Holcomb

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.