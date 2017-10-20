Five fun questions to get to know Erin Hamlin

Do you have pets?

Yes! I grew up in the county so we always had a few pets. At the moment we have a yellow lab named Dooley, a cat we rescued named Luna, and three horses: Taz, Kyria, and Gemini.

What would people be surprised to learn about training for the Olympics?

It isn’t very glamorous. At least for me it’s not!

We (my family and I) have learned how to get creative to achieve optimal training tools at home in order to extend my career to where I am now. My cousin is a welder so made me start handles that are bolted to the floor of my family’s barn, so I sweep the hay out of the way to pull starts next to whatever is stored up there for the particular season. My parents live (and I grew up on) a dead end road so it comes in handy when I throw gloves on with rubber on the fingertips, jump on a sled with wheels, and do paddle workouts down the middle of the road. The phrase “it takes a village” is also 100% true.

Some days I have one of my parents out helping me in some way, whether taking video or timing things, my boyfriend helps out the same, and when my brothers or other family members (most live in the area) are around they never hesitate to lend a hand, encourage (heckle??) or even jump in and workout with me. This helps when I am training away from the team. It is always nice to have people around and others there to push me. My boyfriend and I actually joke around about it, he says he is on the road to PyeongChang as much as I am. He is a teacher so with summers off so a lot of his time and activities are based around my schedule (his choice!) which is a lot of fun.

How do you work to achieve your daily goals?

Staying in a routine and prioritizing things in my life has been essential to achieving my goals. It has been very easy for me to get distracted at times or slack in my time management so keeping focused on what my short-term goals are (weekly or monthly) it helps to keep everything on track. Post-it Notes are pretty essential in my life…they end up stuck everywhere to keep reminders or daily lists in the forefront of my life.

What is your biggest fear when competing?

Not being happy with my sliding. At this point in my career, I’m not as much afraid of losing, but more not performing to the level I know I can. Every race I want to know I left it all out there.

Which Summer Olympic event would you like to try?

I’ve always thought modern pentathlon would be really cool. I’ve grown up riding horses so it’s neat to incorporate a bunch of different athletic events with that. But I’m a terrible swimmer so that would be rough.

Or archery.