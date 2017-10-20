Feds threaten funds for Kansas mental hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The federal government is threatening to cut off funding for patient care at the state mental hospital in western Kansas, saying the facility is not complying with federal rules.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Friday that the federal government is giving the state a month to correct problems at a 104-bed unit of Larned State Hospital. The government is threatening to cut off the funding in January.

Aging and Disability Services Secretary Timothy Keck told The Associated Press in an exclusive interview that the state agency expects to spend about $1 million making renovations designed to decrease the risks of patients hanging or strangling themselves.

He said in addition to those risks, the hospital also was cited for one case each of verbal and minor physical abuse of a patient by staff.

Keck said most problems have already been addressed.

