1 person dies in Barton County crash Friday night

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after a crash involving three vehicles in Barton County on Friday.

According to Barton County authorities, the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. at Southeast 50 Road and S. U-S 281.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with injuries. It is unclear what the extent of their injuries are.

More information about the crash is expected to be released tonight or tomorrow.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.