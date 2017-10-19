WPD requests input on animal control costs in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for input on what it should focus on next year with animal control.

One of the questions on the survey pertains to who pays for animals taken to the shelter.

Currently, if a dog is released back to its owner, the owner pays the costs. But if a stray is brought in, the city foots the bill, which falls back on the taxpayers.

The city is seeing if residents want to change that.

“If there are avenues or other options out there and the citizens would like us to explore that then we will do that,” explained Lt. Brian Sigman, Wichita Animal Services.

The input will be collected and used to determine goals for animal control in 2018. If you would like to participate in the survey, click here.

