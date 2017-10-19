WPD looking for suspicious man seen in south Wichita

A suspicious man was approaching elderly citizens in Wichita today and asking them if they needed help with their Medicare application. (Photo courtesy Wichita Police Department South Bureau)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities are warning Wichita residents of a suspicious character in south Wichita.

According to the Wichita Police Department South Bureau, several suspicious character calls were made to the bureau today. The calls were regarding a man who was approaching elderly citizens and asking them if they were needing help with their Medicare application.

The man was seen driving a dark-colored 4-door Audi.

If you see the man, police ask you please call 911. If you have any additional information call Patrol South at 350-3440.

