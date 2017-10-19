Wanted: Federico Rodriguez

Federico is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Possess/Distribute Opiates, Possession of a Hallucinogenic Drug, Unlawful Acts Involving Proceeds Derived from a Drug Violation and Probation Violation for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Federico Rodriguez

AKA:

Manuel Flores, Frederico Rodriguez-Flores

Born: 1977

Ht/Wt: 6′ 1″ – 180 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo right arm

