USD 259 vaccination deadline is today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Today is the last day to turn in paperwork for required immunizations for USD 259 students.

The school district notified parents in May what immunizations their child needed to be in compliance. School officials said parents should be aware that their child shouldn’t attend school today if their immunizations are not up-to-date. However, in past years, there have been times where students still show up to school.

“The teachers should be aware that if they show up in the classroom, they would come down to the nurse’s office, or if it’s a larger school like maybe middle school or high school, that they would have a plan depending on the size of school, where they would go,” said Kimber Kasitz, health services coordinator.

For students that show up to school and have not received the proper immunizations, parents can use today, Friday and Monday to get the shots. Wichita schools resume Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Immunizations can be done by the child’s primary doctor, the county health department or a local clinic.

According to district officials, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,200 students out of compliance — about 2-percent of the district’s students.

Kasitz said there are many students who come to school and already have the proper immunizations, but the updated record hasn’t been turned in. When students come to school this morning, they should bring in their updated immunization record or they will be asked to leave.

There are four required vaccinations that are spread out over several age groups, and there are four other recommended vaccinations. A list of these vaccinations can be found on the district website, or the child’s doctor can access a website to get information for the parent.

Kasitz said vaccinations are the most effective way of preventing serious communicable diseases.

“We have people in our communities that are immunosuppressed that cannot be vaccinated,” said Kasitz. “This can be spread very rapidly. So we want to protect others and we also want to prevent the spread of disease.”

