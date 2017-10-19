UNK to offer in-state tuition to Colorado, Kansas students

By Published:

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is offering in-state tuition rates to Colorado and Kansas residents who are accepted as regular on-campus undergraduate students.

The university said Thursday it will offer a new Advantage Scholarship that effectively decreases the tuition rate for those students to $198 per credit hour, beginning in fall 2018.

Kansas students currently pay $288, which is 150 percent of resident tuition under an agreement among 10 Midwestern states.

Colorado is not part of that group, and students from there currently pay $418 per credit hour to attend the university.

The university says it will extend the new rate to current undergraduate students from Colorado and Kansas who are in good academic standing. Officials say qualifying students could save an average of nearly $28,000 over four years.

