Suspect in Brewer custody battle waives preliminary hearing

By Published: Updated:
Evan Brewer (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Steven Bodine made an appearance Thursday morning in a Sedgwick County courtroom over a custody dispute involving Evan Brewer.

Brewer’s body was found on Sept. 2 at the home Bodine shared with the boy’s mother, Miranda Miller. Right now, police are still investigating the boy’s death.

At the hearing, Bodine waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and aggravated interference with parental custody. His trial is set for Nov. 7.

