Southwest celebrates ‘unmanned’ flight with all female flight crew

ST. LOUIS (KSNW) – Southwest Airlines reached a new milestone this week.

The airline announced on Twitter Thursday that the first “unmanned” Southwest flight on a 737 MAX 8 took flight. The pilots and the flight crew were all females.

The famous flight took off in Saint Louis and landed in San Fransisco.

The first “unmanned” Southwest flight on a @BoeingAirplanes 737 MAX 8! All-female Crew pic taken before flying STL – SFO. pic.twitter.com/7V8ir6PBZa — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 18, 2017

