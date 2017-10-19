Seeing more orange? Track construction progress online

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Do you think you’ve been seeing more orange cones in and around Wichita? Well, your eyes aren’t fooling you.

Construction crews are working on a lot of projects in and around the city.

City officials say they’ve spent $4.5 million from the sale of the Hyatt hotel on road construction and improvements. $5 million more will pay for repairs in 2018.

Other projects include repair and expansion of Meridian, Pawnee and 37th Street N. That cost comes to $17.5 million, and the majority of that cost is paid for by federal grants.

Websites are available to help drivers track the progress of the crews as they repair roads around Wichita. Click here for a list of ongoing projects as well as additional information.

