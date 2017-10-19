Sedgwick County, VA leaders discuss claims of missing $1.5 million

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County claims that since 2014, the VA owes them $1.5 million in missed medical transport payments.

With representatives from Senator Jerry Moran’s office and Congressman Ron Estes’ office on hand, Sedgwick County and VA officials met to see what is actually owed.

“We know that we are looking for 1.5 million dollars,” says Commissioner David Dennis. “That is a fact.”

Dennis is confident in that. He met with leaders from the Robert Dole VA Medical Center in hopes of finding the money which he says is owed to the county.

“There is a difference in their accounting and what our accounting shows.” Dennis adds, “We need to do a reconciliation and find out what the difference is.”

They took the first steps Thursday and will be meeting again on October 30 to re-examine all the accounts the county has with the VA.

Dennis says it’s a positive step forward, but the money is definitely missed.

“Obviously any revenue that we generate helps support EMS operations,” says Scott Hadley, Director of Sedgwick County Emergency Services.

Comparatively, $1.4 million is what Sedgwick County budgeted alone for an EMS post they broke ground on last October.

Hadley says the money could be used in a variety of other ways that help them provide a high level of first response to the community.

He says, “Adding additional crews, buying ambulances, equipment or operating supplies.”

Hadley says the meeting went well and they are confident that each side will be able to settle the issue.

“Irrespective of what happened today we are going to continue to provide quality services as we have in the past and will continue to do that in the future.”

KSN reached out to officials at the VA about the meeting and claims of missing money and have not received a response back.

