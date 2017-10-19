Rose McGowan cancels all public appearances

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Actress Rose McGowan has canceled all upcoming public appearances in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal.

That’s according to a statement from organizers of the Tallgrass Film Festival here in Wichita. McGowan was set to receive the event’s Ad Astra Award.

On Twitter, the actress accused Weinstein of rape, one of several sexual assault allegations against him.

The New York Times reported that McGowan reached a settlement with Weinstein in 1997 after an alleged encounter in a New York hotel room. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Tallgrass says it will amplify McGowan’s message about sex abuse and were planning to honor her with a discussion panel.

McGowan has not commented about canceling her film festival appearance.