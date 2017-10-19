Recall issued for wind-up musical toys due to choking hazard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a recall for a number of kid’s wind-up musical toys.

The recall was issued due to choking hazards.

According to the CPSC, 19 different wind-up toys have been recalled. Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and take them away from young children.

Six reports have been made of parts from the wind-up handle detaching from the toy. No injuries have been reported.

The toys are sold at Target, Carter’s, Walmart and other stores nationwide. For a detailed description and brand of each individual toy, click here.

