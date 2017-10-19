Man arrested on suspicion of killing 3 in Lawrence shooting

By Published: Updated:
Lawrence Shooting (KSN Photo)
Anthony Laron Roberts Jr.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting three people in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.

Lawrence police said in a news release that U.S. Marshals took Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, into custody Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say he’s awaiting extradition to Kansas, where he’s suspected of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. The Oct. 1 shooting happened in an area crowded with people from concerts, bars and events at the nearby University of Kansas. Police say it stemmed from an earlier altercation.

Two others were charged Tuesday. One suspect is accused of attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The other is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s