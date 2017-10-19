Man arrested on suspicion of killing 3 in Lawrence shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man suspected of fatally shooting three people in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.

Lawrence police said in a news release that U.S. Marshals took Anthony Laron Roberts Jr., 20, into custody Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. Police say he’s awaiting extradition to Kansas, where he’s suspected of one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder. The Oct. 1 shooting happened in an area crowded with people from concerts, bars and events at the nearby University of Kansas. Police say it stemmed from an earlier altercation.

Two others were charged Tuesday. One suspect is accused of attempted second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. The other is charged with aggravated assault and battery.

