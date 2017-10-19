KSN is proud to be a sponsor of Field of Brews

KSNW-TV Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Field of Brews is an Octoberfest celebration with more than 50 unique beers to sample, ensuring that you find the perfect beer (or beers) for your taste.

KSN is proud to be a sponsor of the 2017 Field of Brews to benefit Starkey, with proceeds serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Wichita area since 1930. Find more information at Starkey.org.

Come out to Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

$50 General Admission – Tasting of 50 beers from all around the area, music, games, and food trucks. Something for everyone to enjoy.

$75 VIP Admission – Are you a Beer Connoisseur? Limited number of VIP tickets grant access to the main area 1 hour earlier (noon), a VIP area with shaded seating, premium brews, complimentary food, and a full size souvenir mug.

Click here to purchase tickets.

