KBI investigating death at Cowley County Jail

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into a death that occurred Thursday at the Cowley County Jail.

According to Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti, no other information regarding the death will be released at this time. The name of the deceased will also not be released until family members are notified.

