WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heights was looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Bishop Carroll last week. They did that and then some against South tonight.

The Falcons jumped out to a two-touchdown lead early in the first quarter, and never took their feet off the gas pedal, beating the Titans 48-12 to finish the regular season with a 5-3 record and grab some big-time momentum heading into the postseason.