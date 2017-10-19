Governor proclaims October Zombie Preparedness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Sam Brownback signed a proclamation today, Thursday, Oct. 19, designating October as Zombie Preparedness Month.

“It’s just a fun way to remind people of the need to be prepared,” said Devan Tucking, section chief, Kansas Division of Emergency Management Response and Recovery Services. “The idea is by preparing to face a zombie apocalypse, you will be prepared to face tornadoes, floods, blizzards and a host of real-world emergencies.”

Tucking said preparedness includes making an emergency go-kit for your home and car that has enough food, water, and other essentials to allow you to survive on your own for a minimum of three days. She also advised people to make a home emergency plan and to practice it.

“Give everyone in the family something to do as part of the plan, even children,” said Tucking. “If everyone knows their role when an emergency hits, it helps keep everyone calm and better prepared to deal with the situation.”

She also reminded people not to forget their pets when preparing.

“You family pet is going to need food, water and shelter, too, so make an emergency go-kit for them, as well, and assign someone to make sure they are accounted for if an emergency does strike.”

