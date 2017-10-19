Former Shockers star Ron Baker begins year number two in the NBA

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – From Scott City to the Big Apple, Ron Baker’s journey to the NBA has definitely been a rollercoaster of a ride.

The former Wichita State All-American kicked off his second season with the New York Knicks in Oklahoma City tonight, finished with 6 points in 22 minutes. Before the game, he took some time to talk about his first year in the league, and how he hopes to take his game to the next level this season. All the while, Baker is making sure he stays true to who he is. And who he is means being a great teammate who never stops working.

