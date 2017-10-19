FBI: 84 minors recovered, 120 arrested in human trafficking operation

FBI (Courtesy: NBC)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children announced that 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested as part of Operation Cross Country XI, a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking that ran from October 12 – 15.

Over the course of four days, the FBI Kansas City Division, along with its local, state, and federal law enforcement partners conducted Operation Cross Country XI in 10 cities throughout areas in Kansas and Missouri. Those cities included Kansas City, Independence, Lee’s Summit, Riverside and North Kansas City, Missouri and Overland Park, Olathe, Junction City, Topeka and Wichita. The results of this combined operation of the FBI’s Kansas City Division’s Child Exploitation Task Force led to the recovery of 3 minors ranging in age of 16 to 17 years old and the arrest of 10 traffickers.

