Emaciated German Shepherd found in Dodge City, authorities asking for info

By Published:
An emaciated German Shepherd was found in Dodge City. (Photo courtesy Dodge City Police Department)

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Dodge City Animal Shelter is looking for answers surrounding a malnourished German Shepherd that was recently found and brought to the shelter.

According to the Dodge City Police Department, a veterinarian rated the dog as being #1 on the Body Condition Scale for animal cruelty. The score of one would be emaciated and five would be in perfect condition.

The dog is currently under medical care and supervision and is not currently available for adoption.

If you recognize this dog or have any information that could help, please contact the Dodge City Animal Shelter at 620-225-8180.

The animal shelter is reminding pet owners that if you need assistance with feeding your animals, you just need to ask the Dodge City Animal Shelter or the Ford County Humane Society.

