All-Access: Maize Eagles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Maize Eagles have won four straight games, and are a confident team heading into their regular season finale against Hutchinson.

The Salthawks have had success in previous years against Maize, but this year’s game should be a pretty even matchup with the Eagles playing well and playing on their home turf. Tune into KSN News at 5 and 6 for live reports from Maize High School, and be sure to catch highlights of the Hutchinson-Maize game and a whole bunch more on Friday Football Fever on KSN News at 10!

