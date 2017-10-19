ACLU: Oklahoma school district’s new national anthem policy unconstitutional

STUART, Okla. (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma says a school district’s policy regarding the national anthem is “unconstitutional and unenforceable.”

The policy says students, athletes and spectators are “expected” to stand during the national anthem with no “gestures of demonstration or protest.” The Stuart Public Schools Board of Education approved the policy Oct. 5.

The policy says it isn’t intended to force anyone to violate religious, political or social beliefs. It asks that all stand out of respect to those who have died for the country.

ACLU official Allie Shinn tells the McAlester News-Capital that the policy goes against the First Amendment. She says anyone wanting to challenge the district’s policy “would win.”

The district has about 280 students and is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

