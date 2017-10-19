Pit bull puppy gets a new leash on life

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Starved and left for dead, a brown pit bull puppy continues to make progress after being dumped in a north Wichita alleyway.

The dog is now recovering with her new foster family.

It was just last week that the one and a half year old puppy, Aayda, was found in the 1800 block of North Arkansas.

Beauties and Beasts animal rescue picked her up and took her to the vet, where she had surgery and began her recovery.

On Saturday, Aayda was placed in her foster home with Mark Walker and Jeff Moshe. Walker and Moshe have fostered a dog once before.

Walker spoke about when he first saw Aayda in person.

“The first thing I noticed was how sad she looked, how a little scared if not a lot scared,” said Walker.

Moshe says Aayda wasn’t in the best shape at first.

“She couldn’t even really trot through the house without wobbling because her muscles were so atrophied, from the muscle loss she had,” said Moshe.

However, after five days in her new foster home, Moshe says her condition continues to improve.

“She runs now, she dances around my feet no matter where I go in the house, in fact she almost trips me, just has to be right there,” said Moshe.

Aayda has received around the clock care from both Walker and Moshe. They say she is now eating regularly and getting her strength back up.

It’s something Randi Carter with Beauties and Beasts says usually isn’t the outcome.

“This one is a happy ending, this one really is, five days after the surgery, we were all crossing our fingers, it was scary still, five days after the surgery,” said Carter.

With a new leash on life, Walker and Moshe are excited for what’s to come for their new furry four-legged friend.

“It’s just amazing to watch a dog that has been through what she’s been through and willing to be loved,” said Walker. “I think she is super resilient, I think she’s got an awesome life ahead of her,” added Moshe.

Moshe created a Facebook page called Aayda’s journey, which allows people to follow the pit bull puppy as she continues to recover. As of today, that page has seen almost 12-hundred people join.

As for this case, Wichita Animal Control says they have identified a suspect, but aren’t releasing the name until that person is charged.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney Friday.

