Wichita State Shockers put on a show at Shocker Madness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State Shockers men’s and women’s basketball teams both put on a show at this year’s Shocker Madness.

From the beginning of the night, when the WSU men’s team received their 2017 Missouri Valley Conference championship rings, to Conner Frankamp winning his third straight three-point contest, to C.J. Keyser bringing down the house with some tremendous dunks, it was a night to remember at Koch Arena.

The WSU women’s team has their exhibition opener Wednesday, November 1st against Oklahoma Baptist. The men play theirs on Saturday, November 4th against Henderson State.