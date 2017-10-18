Sheriff: Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in southern Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said a 32-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:30 a.m. near 83rd Street South and Hillside.

The sheriff said the man was walking across 83rd when he was struck by a westbound Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 55-year-old man from Wichita.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and later died. His name hasn’t been released.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the fatality. No word on whether the man who hit the pedestrian will be cited.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.