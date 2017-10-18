Sedgwick County one of three finalists for Tyson plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed Tyson has chosen Sedgwick County as one of three finalists for a new $320 million chicken-processing plant. The plant is expected to bring 1,600 jobs to whoever lands it. KSN’s John Asebes has confirmed it through several sources within the county.

Tyson President and CEO Tom Hayes said the new plant will help the company meet a growing demand for fresh chicken.

Tyson was planning to build the plant near Tonganoxie but put those plans on hold after fierce opposition from nearby residents. On Sept. 19, the Leavenworth County Commission rescinded an offer for $500 million in industrial bonds for the plant because of the opposition. Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration had pledged an undisclosed amount of tax breaks to persuade Tyson to locate south of Tonganoxie.

