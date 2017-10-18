Sedgwick and Cloud counties named two of three finalists for Tyson plant

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has confirmed Tyson has chosen Sedgwick and Cloud counties as two of three finalists for a new $320 million chicken-processing plant. The plant is expected to bring 1,600 jobs to whoever lands it. KSN’s John Asebes has confirmed it through sources in both counties.

“We are pleased that Tyson sees what we’ve always known: North Central Kansas is an ideal location for big agriculture projects,” said CloudCorp Executive Director Ashley Hutchinson said. “We will be working diligently with our community leaders, citizens and farmers to fully explore this project and find a way to make it work for us.”

Tyson President and CEO Tom Hayes said the new plant will help the company meet a growing demand for fresh chicken.

Tyson was planning to build the plant near Tonganoxie but put those plans on hold after fierce opposition from nearby residents. On Sept. 19, the Leavenworth County Commission rescinded an offer for $500 million in industrial bonds for the plant because of the opposition. Gov. Sam Brownback’s administration had pledged an undisclosed amount of tax breaks to persuade Tyson to locate south of Tonganoxie.

