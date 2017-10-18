Rally held in Wichita opposes U.S. Senate’s budget resolution

By Published:
(Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A rally was held in northeast Wichita on Wednesday to oppose the U.S. Senate’s budget resolution.

Tomorrow, senators are expected to vote on the bill that would set the framework for cuts to federal taxes.

The group that met today said those cuts would benefit the wealthy while cut funding to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“Along with those cuts, what you’ll see is not only low-income and poor folks struggle even more, you’ll see the so-called middle class again pay higher taxes,” said Durell Gilmore, Sunflower Community Action.

The resolution is expected to pass since republicans hold a majority in the Senate.

