Pedestrian struck and killed by train in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department said an Amtrak passenger train hit and killed a pedestrian in south Topeka Wednesday morning.

According to police, the person was struck by the train near the intersection of SW Croix St. and S Kansas Ave. It happened after 6 a.m.

People on the train who saw the incident said it appeared the person did not try to get out of the way.

The name of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.